Duality Advisers LP Has $2.50 Million Holdings in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC)

Duality Advisers LP cut its holdings in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) by 62.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,059 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 69,481 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Cimarex Energy were worth $2,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XEC. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Cimarex Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cimarex Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cimarex Energy during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Ironwood Financial llc grew its stake in Cimarex Energy by 112.7% during the first quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 1,059 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Cimarex Energy during the first quarter worth about $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on XEC. Bank of America raised shares of Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank cut shares of Cimarex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Cimarex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho cut shares of Cimarex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Cimarex Energy to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.86.

Cimarex Energy stock opened at $70.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Cimarex Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $22.39 and a 52-week high of $74.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.17. The company has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.59.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 60.34% and a positive return on equity of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $679.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $584.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Cimarex Energy’s payout ratio is 77.70%.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. Its activities include drilling, completing and operating wells. It operates through the following areas: Permian Basin, Mid-Continent, and Others in Oklahoma, Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded by F. H. Merelli in February 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

