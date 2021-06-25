Duality Advisers LP Buys Shares of 6,379 Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 6,379 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Pool in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pool by 67.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Pool in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Pool by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 174 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pool during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on POOL. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Pool from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Pool from $360.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $362.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Pool in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $436.29.

In other news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 9,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.97, for a total value of $4,142,670.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 88,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,387,409.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.17, for a total value of $5,164,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 96,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,865,533.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 50,711 shares of company stock valued at $21,757,571 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Pool stock opened at $459.03 on Friday. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $259.04 and a 52 week high of $464.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $429.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a PE ratio of 43.06 and a beta of 0.79.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.27. Pool had a return on equity of 71.77% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This is a boost from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.00%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

