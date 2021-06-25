Duality Advisers LP Buys 3,063 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Duality Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 109.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,856 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $2,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in Lithia Motors by 2.9% during the first quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Lithia Motors by 133.3% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Lithia Motors by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Lithia Motors by 0.8% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,967,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Lithia Motors by 2.2% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Lithia Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Lithia Motors from $462.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lithia Motors from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $449.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Lithia Motors from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.92.

Shares of LAD stock opened at $329.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.83. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.09 and a 1-year high of $417.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $356.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $5.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.73 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 25.27% and a net margin of 3.96%. Lithia Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 54.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 23.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.70%.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.97, for a total transaction of $42,786.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,918.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

