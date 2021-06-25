Duality Advisers LP Acquires 29,684 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Duality Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 127.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 29,684 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $2,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CF. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in CF Industries by 20.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 194,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,832,000 after purchasing an additional 32,666 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in CF Industries by 1,230.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 29,927 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in CF Industries by 274.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 28,687 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in CF Industries by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 144,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,590,000 after purchasing an additional 19,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. bought a new position in CF Industries in the first quarter valued at about $386,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

In other CF Industries news, CEO W Anthony Will sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total value of $2,168,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 523,219 shares in the company, valued at $28,368,934.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher D. Bohn sold 14,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $809,997.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,803,478.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 123,025 shares of company stock worth $6,656,945. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CF opened at $50.81 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.84. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $25.30 and a one year high of $57.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 9.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 81.63%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CF Industries from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on CF Industries from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. HSBC increased their price target on CF Industries from $48.50 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Scotiabank raised CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on CF Industries from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.58.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial applications worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

