Duality Advisers LP Acquires 21,344 Shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Duality Advisers LP boosted its holdings in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) by 220.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,344 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $2,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in ALLETE by 9.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in ALLETE by 1.4% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 42,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in ALLETE in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ALLETE by 6.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 860,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,813,000 after purchasing an additional 54,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in ALLETE by 68.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 27,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 10,966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on ALLETE from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ALLETE in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on ALLETE from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.50.

Shares of NYSE:ALE opened at $68.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.66. ALLETE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.91 and a 12-month high of $72.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.70.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $339.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.00 million. ALLETE had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. ALLETE’s payout ratio is 75.22%.

ALLETE Profile

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

