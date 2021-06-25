DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $135.62.

DTE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $151.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $131.00 target price on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 target price (up previously from $137.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of DTE Energy stock traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $131.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,065,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,662. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.27. The stock has a market cap of $25.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.62. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $103.35 and a twelve month high of $145.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 12.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.36%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DTE. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Portfolios Inc. lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 2,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 74.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

