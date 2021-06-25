Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $30.05

Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $30.05 and last traded at $29.82, with a volume of 43264 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.56.

DBX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Dropbox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Dropbox in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.75.

The firm has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of -49.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.20. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 12.59% and a positive return on equity of 43.70%. The company had revenue of $511.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.92, for a total value of $104,557.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Timothy H. Young sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $305,212.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 151,350 shares of company stock worth $4,301,172. Company insiders own 23.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Dropbox by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Dropbox by 0.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 91,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,428,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in Dropbox by 3.2% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 23,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its position in Dropbox by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 31,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Dropbox by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. 66.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dropbox Company Profile (NASDAQ:DBX)

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

