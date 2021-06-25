Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $30.05

Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $30.05 and last traded at $29.82, with a volume of 43264 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.56.
DBX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Dropbox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Dropbox in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.75.
The firm has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of -49.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.
In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.92, for a total value of $104,557.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Timothy H. Young sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $305,212.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 151,350 shares of company stock worth $4,301,172. Company insiders own 23.75% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Dropbox by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Dropbox by 0.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 91,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,428,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in Dropbox by 3.2% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 23,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its position in Dropbox by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 31,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Dropbox by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. 66.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Dropbox Company Profile (NASDAQ:DBX)
Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.
Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index
Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.