Drax Group (LON:DRX) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Drax Group plc (LON:DRX)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 445.40 ($5.82). Drax Group shares last traded at GBX 429.60 ($5.61), with a volume of 664,951 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Drax Group from GBX 360 ($4.70) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Drax Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 505 ($6.60) price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Drax Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 446.80 ($5.84).

The firm has a market cap of £1.71 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 426.33.

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and supply of electricity in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and, Pellet Production. It produces low carbon and renewable electricity; and provides system support services to the electricity grid.

