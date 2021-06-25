Draper Esprit (LON:GROW) Earns “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Draper Esprit (LON:GROW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 1,014 ($13.25) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.64% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,014 ($13.25) price target on shares of Draper Esprit in a report on Wednesday. Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 980 ($12.80) price target on shares of Draper Esprit in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 876.20 ($11.45).

Get Draper Esprit alerts:

Draper Esprit stock opened at GBX 942 ($12.31) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 812.65. Draper Esprit has a twelve month low of GBX 437.56 ($5.72) and a twelve month high of GBX 956 ($12.49). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 16.23 and a current ratio of 16.45. The company has a market cap of £1.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.57.

In related news, insider Benjamin David Wilkinson acquired 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 800 ($10.45) per share, with a total value of £30,000 ($39,195.19).

Draper Esprit Company Profile

Draper Esprit plc, formerly known as Ingleby (1994) plc, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in any stage in the lifecycle of a business from seed and series A stage, growth capital to pre-IPO investments, late stage, cross-stage investments, buyouts, PIPES, and also makes direct and secondary investments in portfolio companies.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Draper Esprit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Draper Esprit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.