Dragoneer Growth Opportunities (NYSE:DGNR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Barrington Research

Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities (NYSE:DGNR) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE DGNR opened at $9.95 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.08. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities has a 1 year low of $9.84 and a 1 year high of $16.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,329,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,646,000 after purchasing an additional 218,804 shares during the period. Parsifal Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities during the 1st quarter worth about $23,194,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,291,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,113,000 after purchasing an additional 391,933 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities during the 1st quarter worth about $11,572,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities during the 1st quarter worth about $11,275,000. 65.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

