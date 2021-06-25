Downing ONE VCT Plc (LON:DDV1) Plans Dividend of GBX 1.25

Downing ONE VCT Plc (LON:DDV1) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 27th. This represents a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of DDV1 opened at GBX 56 ($0.73) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £98.36 million and a PE ratio of -3.58. Downing ONE VCT has a 52 week low of GBX 44 ($0.57) and a 52 week high of GBX 57.50 ($0.75). The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 52.80.

Downing One VCT plc operates as a venture capital trust. It invests in equities traded on AIM, OFEX, or listed on the London Stock Exchange; unlisted equities; and unlisted convertible stock of AIM companies. AIM VCT Managers Limited acts as the manager for the investments of the trust. Downing Distribution VCT is a venture capital trust focused on AIM investments and also unquoted income producing opportunities.

