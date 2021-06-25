Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Receives $149.91 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $152.18.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays upped their target price on Dover from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Dover from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Dover from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

Get Dover alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI bought a new stake in Dover in the 1st quarter valued at about $218,186,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Dover in the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,469,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Dover by 38.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,198,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,496,000 after buying an additional 609,276 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 5.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,382,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,698,029,000 after purchasing an additional 593,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Dover by 609.9% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 407,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,520,000 after acquiring an additional 349,906 shares during the period. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DOV traded up $1.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $149.31. The company had a trading volume of 20,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,978. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.10. Dover has a 12 month low of $90.03 and a 12 month high of $155.77. The company has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.36. Dover had a return on equity of 26.74% and a net margin of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dover will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.92%.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.