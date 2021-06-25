Dorsey Asset Management LLC Has $112.99 Million Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Dorsey Asset Management LLC increased its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 81.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 465,266 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 209,025 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up approximately 11.8% of Dorsey Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Dorsey Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $112,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new stake in PayPal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $4.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $288.83. 255,891 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,757,805. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.33 and a 1-year high of $309.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $339.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $262.17.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.21%. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.40, for a total value of $2,379,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,367,769.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 14,242 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $3,687,538.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,762,124.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,042 shares of company stock valued at $15,373,019 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on PayPal from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. DA Davidson began coverage on PayPal in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. Oddo Bhf began coverage on PayPal in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.78.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

