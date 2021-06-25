Dollarama (DOL) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Dollarama (TSE: DOL) recently:

6/17/2021 – Dollarama had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$68.00 price target on the stock.

6/10/2021 – Dollarama had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$63.00 to C$65.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/10/2021 – Dollarama had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$65.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/10/2021 – Dollarama had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$68.00 price target on the stock.

6/10/2021 – Dollarama had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$55.00 to C$53.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

6/10/2021 – Dollarama had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$65.00 to C$64.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/10/2021 – Dollarama had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$64.00 to C$62.00.

6/9/2021 – Dollarama had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$62.00 price target on the stock.

6/8/2021 – Dollarama had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Desjardins. They now have a C$61.00 price target on the stock.

5/21/2021 – Dollarama had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$68.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of DOL opened at C$56.92 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$55.08. Dollarama Inc. has a 52 week low of C$44.45 and a 52 week high of C$58.53. The stock has a market capitalization of C$17.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,372.28, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Get Dollarama Inc alerts:

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.56. The business had revenue of C$1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.10 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dollarama Inc. will post 2.5599997 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.0503 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. This is a boost from Dollarama’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. Dollarama’s payout ratio is presently 9.75%.

In related news, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peter Robillard sold 117,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.26, for a total transaction of C$6,741,912.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$57,258,100. Also, Director John Huw Thomas sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.32, for a total transaction of C$229,286.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,329,858.80. Insiders sold 215,600 shares of company stock valued at $12,312,618 over the last 90 days.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of January 31, 2021, it operated 1,355 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

Read More: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.