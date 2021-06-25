Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Stock Rating Lowered by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler lowered shares of Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $102.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $117.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet cut Dollar Tree from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Dollar Tree from $131.00 to $117.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America cut Dollar Tree from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $118.40.

Dollar Tree stock opened at $99.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Dollar Tree has a 12 month low of $84.41 and a 12 month high of $120.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $107.56.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.20. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Dollar Tree will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 3rd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $446,095.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,096.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Bob Sasser sold 13,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total value of $1,555,639.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,256.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,153 shares of company stock valued at $4,156,620. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after buying an additional 3,061 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,957,000. Hourglass Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,323,000. UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,698,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 951,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,924,000 after purchasing an additional 25,375 shares in the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

