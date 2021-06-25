Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Sold by Van Den Berg Management I Inc.

Van Den Berg Management I Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 143,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,365 shares during the quarter. Dollar Tree accounts for 3.6% of Van Den Berg Management I Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. owned about 0.06% of Dollar Tree worth $16,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 170.1% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. 89.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

DLTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler downgraded Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $117.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Dollar Tree from $131.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar Tree currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.40.

Shares of DLTR stock traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $98.42. 62,439 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,293,048. The firm has a market cap of $22.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.56. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.41 and a 1 year high of $120.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Richard L. Mcneely sold 7,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total value of $772,356.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,276.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory M. Bridgeford purchased 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $99.02 per share, for a total transaction of $505,002.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 899 shares in the company, valued at $89,018.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,153 shares of company stock valued at $4,156,620. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Featured Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.