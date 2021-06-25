Doctors Coin (DRS) Price Reaches $0.70

Doctors Coin (CURRENCY:DRS) traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 25th. One Doctors Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.70 or 0.00002221 BTC on popular exchanges. Doctors Coin has a market cap of $160.90 million and approximately $3.26 million worth of Doctors Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Doctors Coin has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00050495 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001002 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000414 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001184 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000072 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Doctors Coin Profile

Doctors Coin is a PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2016. Doctors Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 229,741,603 coins. Doctors Coin’s official message board is t.me/beautypaycoin . The official website for Doctors Coin is drscoin.net . Doctors Coin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalRupees

According to CryptoCompare, “Digital Ruppes is an anonymous Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that uses the Scrypt algorithm. The first five blocks of the DRS blockchain were premined to destributed in the ICO, during which 490 (99% of the premined supply) could be exchanged for bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Doctors Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Doctors Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Doctors Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Doctors Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

