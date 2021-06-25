Dmg Mori Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:GIL) Trading Down 1.2%

Dmg Mori Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:GIL)’s stock price dropped 1.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €41.30 ($48.59) and last traded at €41.50 ($48.82). Approximately 1,557 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 21,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at €42.00 ($49.41).

The company has a 50 day moving average of €41.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 76.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

About Dmg Mori Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:GIL)

DMG MORI AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT produces and sells cutting machine tools worldwide. It operates through Machine Tools and Industrial Services segments. The company's Machine Tools segment offers turning machines, such as universal turning machines to turn-mill centers; vertical and horizontal production turning and multi-spindle machining centers; 5-axis milling centers; ultrasonic, lasertec, and additive manufacturing products; and laser deposition welding and powder-bed selective laser melting services, as well as software solutions.

