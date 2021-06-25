DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DMC Global Inc. is a technology company. Its operating sector consists of industrial infrastructure and oilfield products and services. Industrial infrastructure sector is served by DMC’s NobelClad business is a manufacturer of explosion-welded clad metal plates, which are used to fabricate capital equipment. Oilfield products and services sector is served by DynaEnergetics, is a developer, manufacturer and marketer of advanced explosive components and systems used to perforate oil and gas wells. DMC Global Inc. is based in Boulder, Colorado. “

Shares of BOOM stock opened at $58.82 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.20. DMC Global has a twelve month low of $24.04 and a twelve month high of $70.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -172.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.12.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. DMC Global had a negative return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $55.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.30 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that DMC Global will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of DMC Global by 576.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DMC Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 221.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

About DMC Global

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of technical products for the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. Its NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, and industrial refrigeration industries.

