DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Stake Cut by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC reduced its holdings in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,499 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $1,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DISH. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in DISH Network by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 34,502,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,824,000 after acquiring an additional 4,991,543 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in DISH Network by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,125,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338,224 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam lifted its stake in DISH Network by 981.3% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 688,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,273,000 after acquiring an additional 625,028 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in DISH Network by 206.6% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 832,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,150,000 after acquiring an additional 561,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DISH Network during the 4th quarter worth about $17,185,000. 46.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other DISH Network news, EVP Timothy A. Messner sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $144,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DISH shares. HSBC raised their price target on DISH Network from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DISH Network from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Pivotal Research raised DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on DISH Network from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on DISH Network in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.73.

Shares of DISH stock opened at $41.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.06. DISH Network Co. has a twelve month low of $24.51 and a twelve month high of $47.05. The company has a market cap of $21.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 2.16.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 13.83%. Sell-side analysts predict that DISH Network Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DISH Network

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

