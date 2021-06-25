Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) Shares Gap Up to $9.70

Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DMS) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.70, but opened at $10.09. Digital Media Solutions shares last traded at $10.09, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DMS shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Media Solutions from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Digital Media Solutions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Digital Media Solutions from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Digital Media Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.74.

Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $99.54 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Digital Media Solutions by 3,150.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 11,816 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Digital Media Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Digital Media Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $185,000. P.A.W. Capital Corp acquired a new position in Digital Media Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $428,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Digital Media Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.12% of the company’s stock.

Digital Media Solutions Company Profile (NYSE:DMS)

Digital Media Solutions, Inc operates as a digital performance marketing company that offers a software delivery platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Brand Direct, Marketplace, and Other. The company operates as a performance marketing engine for companies across various industries, including consumer finance, e-commerce, education, automotive, insurance, home services, brand performance, gig, health and wellness, and career placements.

