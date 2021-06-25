Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.93.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DGII shares. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.50 target price on shares of Digi International in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Digi International from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Digi International in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Digi International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

NASDAQ:DGII opened at $20.06 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.66. Digi International has a 52 week low of $10.34 and a 52 week high of $25.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $682.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.66.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Digi International had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $77.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Digi International will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Digi International by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 658,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,506,000 after purchasing an additional 88,892 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Digi International by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 527,305 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,013,000 after purchasing an additional 67,468 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Digi International by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 330,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,284,000 after acquiring an additional 22,704 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digi International during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,566,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Digi International by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 104,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 8,742 shares during the last quarter. 82.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Digi International Company Profile

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

