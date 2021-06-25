Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Given New $102.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its price objective upped by KeyCorp from $98.00 to $102.00 in a research note released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Johnson Rice upgraded Diamondback Energy from a hold rating to an accumulate rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a buy rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet raised Diamondback Energy from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $88.60.

FANG opened at $94.25 on Thursday. Diamondback Energy has a 1-year low of $23.63 and a 1-year high of $95.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a PE ratio of -3.69, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.75.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.18 million. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.73% and a negative net margin of 129.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. Analysts predict that Diamondback Energy will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.63%.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 5,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $447,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,637,157.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,646,258 over the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 63.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 395 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 241.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 512 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 31.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 579 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

