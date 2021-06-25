DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Sold by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,463 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in DexCom by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,186,663 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $426,475,000 after acquiring an additional 104,872 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 34,825 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $12,516,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 37,882 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $13,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 588,396 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $211,464,000 after acquiring an additional 8,159 shares in the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DXCM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays initiated coverage on DexCom in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on DexCom in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $438.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised DexCom from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $380.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on DexCom from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $461.19.

Shares of DXCM stock opened at $425.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.33 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $381.17. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $305.63 and a 12-month high of $456.23. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.67 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 25.36%. Analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jacob Steven Leach sold 22,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $8,988,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 1,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.79, for a total value of $518,348.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,708 shares of company stock worth $28,068,629. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

