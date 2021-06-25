Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DZ Bank

Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DWHHF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at DZ Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deutsche Wohnen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Warburg Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Deutsche Wohnen to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a report on Monday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Wohnen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Get Deutsche Wohnen alerts:

DWHHF stock opened at $61.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $22.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 0.31. Deutsche Wohnen has a twelve month low of $44.99 and a twelve month high of $91.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.04.

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Wohnen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Wohnen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.