Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Hold Rating for Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Ørsted A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ørsted A/S from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Ørsted A/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set an underweight rating for the company. Finally, SEB Equity Research upgraded shares of Ørsted A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ørsted A/S has a consensus rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS:DNNGY opened at $46.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.75. Ørsted A/S has a 52 week low of $37.73 and a 52 week high of $76.47.

Ãrsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.

