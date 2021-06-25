Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Enel (BIT:ENEL) a €9.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on Enel (BIT:ENEL) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ENEL. UBS Group set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on shares of Enel and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on Enel and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Barclays set a €10.10 ($11.88) price target on shares of Enel and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on Enel and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.40 ($11.06) price target on Enel and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €9.89 ($11.63).

Enel has a 52 week low of €4.16 ($4.89) and a 52 week high of €5.59 ($6.58).

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the electricity and gas sectors worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; and designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and transmission grids.

