Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Now Covered by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on DM. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Desktop Metal in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a sell rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Desktop Metal from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Desktop Metal presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.00.

NYSE:DM opened at $13.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.01. Desktop Metal has a 52 week low of $10.08 and a 52 week high of $34.94. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.82 and a beta of 0.31.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $11.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.70 million. Equities research analysts expect that Desktop Metal will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Wen Hsuan Hsieh sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total value of $1,575,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 19.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in Desktop Metal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $879,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Desktop Metal by 164,854.9% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 84,127 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 84,076 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its stake in Desktop Metal by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 74,266 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Desktop Metal by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,777 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 4,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC boosted its stake in Desktop Metal by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 117,033 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 23,748 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.01% of the company’s stock.

Desktop Metal Company Profile

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.

