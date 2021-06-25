Delivery Hero SE (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Delivery Hero SE (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company.

DLVHF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Delivery Hero from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Delivery Hero from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co started coverage on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

DLVHF remained flat at $$130.00 during trading on Friday. 43 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,077. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $139.41. Delivery Hero has a 1 year low of $100.00 and a 1 year high of $171.95.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

