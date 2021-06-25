Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.19) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Delek US’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.44) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.02). Delek US reported earnings of ($0.48) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Delek US will report full-year earnings of ($1.73) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.25) to ($1.26). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to $1.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Delek US.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 31.18% and a negative net margin of 4.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.74) EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DK. Tudor Pickering raised Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Delek US from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. US Capital Advisors cut Delek US from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Delek US from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.31.

In related news, CAO Nilah Staskus sold 1,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total value of $27,031.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Delek US by 10.2% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 913,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,907,000 after acquiring an additional 84,795 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Delek US by 8.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 6,838 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in Delek US by 40.8% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 15,453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 4,478 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Delek US by 1,132.3% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 191,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,177,000 after acquiring an additional 176,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Delek US by 8.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 104,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Delek US stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.10. 4,968 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 869,024. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.69. Delek US has a 12 month low of $8.92 and a 12 month high of $27.38.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

