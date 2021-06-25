Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) Shares Gap Up to $40.77

Shares of Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $40.77, but opened at $41.97. Delek Logistics Partners shares last traded at $41.73, with a volume of 95 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Delek Logistics Partners from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Delek Logistics Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 2.98.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $152.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.39 million. Delek Logistics Partners had a net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 154.43%. On average, analysts forecast that Delek Logistics Partners, LP will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.65%. This is a positive change from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Delek Logistics Partners’s payout ratio is 88.04%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DKL. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Delek Logistics Partners by 847.4% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Delek Logistics Partners during the first quarter worth $224,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Delek Logistics Partners in the first quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ acquired a new stake in Delek Logistics Partners in the first quarter valued at $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.36% of the company’s stock.

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Pipelines and Transportation, and Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling. The Pipelines and Transportation segment includes pipelines, trucks, and ancillary assets that provide crude oil gathering, crude oil intermediate and finished products transportation, and storage services primarily in support of the Tyler, El Dorado, and Big Spring refineries, as well as offers crude oil and other products transportation services to third parties.

