DeFiner (FIN) Price Down 25.1% Over Last Week

DeFiner (CURRENCY:FIN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 25th. DeFiner has a total market capitalization of $2.38 million and $233,566.00 worth of DeFiner was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeFiner coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0853 or 0.00000260 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DeFiner has traded 25.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003052 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00054023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003376 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00020379 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003049 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0994 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $189.57 or 0.00578194 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00038891 BTC.

DeFiner (CRYPTO:FIN) is a coin. Its launch date was April 27th, 2018. DeFiner’s total supply is 168,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,854,876 coins. DeFiner’s official Twitter account is @finom_company and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeFiner’s official website is definer.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFiner aims to empower users to embrace the new digital economy and unlock instant value from their crypto assets through earning, lending, and borrowing. DeFiner is a decenralized finance network for digital savings, loans, and payments. Powered by blockchain technology, DeFiner enables users to lend, borrow, and earn digital assets within a global network. DeFiner aims to remove the friction and costs associated with conventional financial services and instead offers maximum flexibility to set one’s own rates and terms.DeFiner allows those embracing the new, digital economy to unlock instant value from their assets. The FIN token is an ERC20, Ethereum-based, cryptographic token that connects all parts of the DeFiner ecosystem. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiner directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFiner should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeFiner using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

