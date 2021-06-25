DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.14 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) will announce earnings of $2.14 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for DaVita’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.11 to $2.18. DaVita reported earnings per share of $1.95 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that DaVita will report full year earnings of $8.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.68 to $9.17. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $9.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.40 to $10.41. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow DaVita.

Get DaVita alerts:

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 50.57%.

Separately, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $118.00 price target (down previously from $127.00) on shares of DaVita in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

In related news, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 27,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.22, for a total transaction of $3,306,417.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 397,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,608,849.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 5,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.36, for a total transaction of $626,124.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,563,061.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,562 shares of company stock valued at $5,078,119 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DVA. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in DaVita by 72.5% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in DaVita by 133.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in DaVita during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in DaVita during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in DaVita during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DVA stock traded up $1.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $122.45. 2,187 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 546,680. The stock has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. DaVita has a 52-week low of $75.30 and a 52-week high of $129.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $120.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Read More: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DaVita (DVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.