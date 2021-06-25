Davis Selected Advisers Has $5.97 Million Stock Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Davis Selected Advisers increased its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 71,004 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 5,015 shares during the quarter. Davis Selected Advisers’ holdings in State Street were worth $5,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of STT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in State Street by 108.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,426,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $791,909,000 after buying an additional 4,895,354 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in State Street during the fourth quarter worth about $273,200,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in State Street by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,940,519 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,179,264,000 after buying an additional 1,237,925 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in State Street by 7,138.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 584,216 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,519,000 after buying an additional 576,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in State Street by 858.7% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 592,327 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,110,000 after buying an additional 530,544 shares during the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STT stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,631,120. State Street Co. has a 52 week low of $56.63 and a 52 week high of $89.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.36.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The asset manager reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.12. State Street had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. State Street’s payout ratio is presently 31.04%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on STT. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of State Street from $103.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of State Street from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.43.

In other State Street news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total value of $321,442.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,458 shares in the company, valued at $1,392,182.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David C. Phelan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.30, for a total transaction of $4,215,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,553 shares in the company, valued at $5,188,917.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

