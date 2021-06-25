Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Upgraded to “Neutral” at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

DVDCF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. HSBC raised shares of Davide Campari-Milano from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Davide Campari-Milano has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of DVDCF stock opened at $13.75 on Thursday. Davide Campari-Milano has a 52-week low of $8.42 and a 52-week high of $13.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.66.

Davide Campari-Milano N.V., together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers range of spirits categories, including aperitif, vodka, liqueurs, bitters, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, and cognac, as well as champagne and non-alcoholic aperitif under approximately 50 brands, such as Aperol, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, Appleton Estate, Wray & Nephew Overproof, and other brands.

