David Spector Sells 15,000 Shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Stock

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.98, for a total transaction of $944,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

David Spector also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 8th, David Spector sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $929,850.00.

On Monday, May 17th, David Spector sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total transaction of $914,100.00.

On Monday, April 12th, David Spector sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total transaction of $879,300.00.

On Monday, March 29th, David Spector sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total transaction of $988,200.00.

On Friday, March 26th, David Spector sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total transaction of $971,700.00.

Shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock opened at $63.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.36 and a 12-month high of $70.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.71.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.79 by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $944.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.06 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 55.61% and a net margin of 43.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 17.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 3.82%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $584,000. Paradiem LLC boosted its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 47,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 9,085 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,506,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,504,000. Institutional investors own 50.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PFSI shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $73.00 price target (down from $77.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PennyMac Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.63.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

