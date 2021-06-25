David Gandler Sells 482,000 Shares of fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Stock

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) CEO David Gandler sold 482,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $15,698,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,198,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,042,440.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

FUBO stock traded up $1.95 on Friday, hitting $34.25. The company had a trading volume of 33,833,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,060,582. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. fuboTV Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.12 and a 12-month high of $62.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.34.

Get fuboTV alerts:

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.09). fuboTV had a negative net margin of 185.09% and a negative return on equity of 110.20%. The firm had revenue of $119.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.54 million. fuboTV’s revenue for the quarter was up 1539.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that fuboTV Inc. will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on FUBO shares. Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of fuboTV from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut fuboTV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on fuboTV from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.78.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in fuboTV during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,651,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the 4th quarter worth $69,118,000. Highline Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in fuboTV in the 4th quarter worth $64,515,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in fuboTV during the fourth quarter valued at $60,768,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in fuboTV by 14.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,094,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,203,000 after purchasing an additional 137,479 shares during the period. 30.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

fuboTV Company Profile

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news, and entertainment content in the United States and Europe. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

See Also: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for fuboTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for fuboTV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.