Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 24.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,762,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 575,959 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.08% of Darling Ingredients worth $129,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DAR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter valued at about $97,989,000. Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in Darling Ingredients by 128.2% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,251,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,076,000 after purchasing an additional 703,064 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Darling Ingredients by 15.2% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,107,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,817,000 after purchasing an additional 672,953 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Darling Ingredients by 65.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,397,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,856,000 after purchasing an additional 551,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Darling Ingredients by 176.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 635,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,651,000 after purchasing an additional 405,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DAR opened at $65.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.46 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.41. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.38 and a twelve month high of $79.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Darling Ingredients from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Darling Ingredients from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.75.

In other news, Director Charles L. Adair acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $65.84 per share, with a total value of $32,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 33,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,221,046.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

