Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 5.94% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.24) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.5% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:DRI opened at $141.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $139.95. Darden Restaurants has a 52-week low of $69.77 and a 52-week high of $149.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.46%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DRI shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 10,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,551,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,625. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 19,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total transaction of $2,795,904.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 55,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,033,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,269 shares of company stock worth $11,390,912. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 25th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

