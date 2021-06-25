Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 5.94% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.24) EPS. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 79.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $139.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.79, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.95. Darden Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $69.77 and a fifty-two week high of $149.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.46%.

In related news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total transaction of $5,715,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 268,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,392,856.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 19,416 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total value of $2,795,904.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,033,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 79,269 shares of company stock valued at $11,390,912. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

DRI has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Barclays increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Darden Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.45.

Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 25th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

