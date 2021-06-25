Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.00-7.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.2-9.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.24 billion.Darden Restaurants also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.000-7.500 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Darden Restaurants has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $146.58.

Shares of NYSE DRI traded up $4.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $139.85. 2,359,819 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,488,853. Darden Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $69.77 and a fifty-two week high of $149.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.78, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $140.01.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.24. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a positive return on equity of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.24) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Darden Restaurants will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.46%.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 10,700 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,551,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total transaction of $5,715,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 268,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,392,856.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,269 shares of company stock worth $11,390,912 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

