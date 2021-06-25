Daniel M. Hancock Sells 12,850 Shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Stock

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Director Daniel M. Hancock sold 12,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total transaction of $844,887.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,149,112.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYRX opened at $64.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.47. Cryoport, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.65 and a fifty-two week high of $84.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 10.78 and a current ratio of 11.08.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $53.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.78 million. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 26.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.17%. Cryoport’s quarterly revenue was up 443.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Cryoport by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,454 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Cryoport by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,546 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cryoport by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,895 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Cryoport by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 22,517 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Cryoport by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,027 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CYRX shares. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Cryoport from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Cryoport in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.57.

Cryoport Company Profile

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities are maintained throughout the shipping cycle; and Cryoport Express Advanced Therapy Shippers that provides verification processes to biopharma companies.

