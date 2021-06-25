Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $215.88 million-223.59 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $210.13 million.

Several research firms have issued reports on DADA. Zacks Investment Research raised Dada Nexus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Dada Nexus from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Dada Nexus from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Dada Nexus in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Dada Nexus from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dada Nexus currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.88.

Dada Nexus stock opened at $31.45 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.62. Dada Nexus has a 12 month low of $19.53 and a 12 month high of $61.27.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($2.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.46) by ($0.14). Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 33.88% and a negative return on equity of 34.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dada Nexus will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Dada Nexus Company Profile

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

