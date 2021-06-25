DAD (DAD) Hits Market Cap of $45.14 Million

DAD (CURRENCY:DAD) traded down 7.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 25th. During the last week, DAD has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar. One DAD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000390 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DAD has a total market cap of $45.14 million and $458,993.00 worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003145 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00053625 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003350 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00020285 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003144 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $187.61 or 0.00590161 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0949 or 0.00000298 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00037719 BTC.

DAD Profile

DAD is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 364,533,968 coins. The official website for DAD is dad.one . DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . DAD’s official message board is medium.com/@dad_chain

According to CryptoCompare, “DAD as a new generation of decentralized advertising public chain, has made advertising data more open and transparent so that advertisers are able to know where their money is spent without infringing on users' privacy. Moreover, micro-amount and high-frequency settlement is now an option in the advertising industry thanks to the Lightning Network, and combined with incentives of the token economy, empowering all parties to maintain a healthy advertising ecology. “

DAD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

