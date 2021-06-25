CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $82.73.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on CyrusOne in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on CyrusOne from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on CyrusOne from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

In related news, Director David H. Ferdman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total value of $398,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 76,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,104,913.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David H. Ferdman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total value of $731,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 81,666 shares in the company, valued at $5,973,867.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in CyrusOne by 128.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 9,372 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the 1st quarter worth approximately $322,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the 1st quarter worth approximately $364,000. Gillson Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,752,000. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 4,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ CONE traded up $1.61 on Friday, hitting $72.71. 1,325,683 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 889,673. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.32. CyrusOne has a 12 month low of $61.64 and a 12 month high of $86.77. The company has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.83). CyrusOne had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $298.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.57 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. CyrusOne’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CyrusOne will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is presently 52.31%.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

