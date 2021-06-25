CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) PT Lowered to $95.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $99.00 to $95.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research raised their target price on CVS Health from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Mizuho raised their price target on CVS Health from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on CVS Health from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on CVS Health in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an equal weight rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. CVS Health has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $92.47.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $83.77 on Tuesday. CVS Health has a one year low of $55.36 and a one year high of $90.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.31. The company has a market cap of $110.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 2.73%. The company had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 67,552 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $5,809,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 210,378 shares in the company, valued at $18,092,508. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP James David Clark sold 5,350 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $406,600.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 400,713 shares of company stock valued at $32,831,195. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVS. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 127.8% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

