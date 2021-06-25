Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) will announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cushman & Wakefield’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the highest is $0.25. Cushman & Wakefield posted earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield will report full-year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.34. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cushman & Wakefield.

Get Cushman & Wakefield alerts:

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 17.07%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CWK shares. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $16.50 target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Cushman & Wakefield in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $15.25 to $18.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cushman & Wakefield from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Cushman & Wakefield currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.79.

In related news, CEO W Brett White sold 3,205 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $57,850.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,294,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,360,941.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Forrester sold 21,525 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.80, for a total transaction of $404,670.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,133,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,577,860 shares of company stock valued at $66,423,287 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 24.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the fourth quarter valued at $149,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the first quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the fourth quarter worth approximately $251,000. Institutional investors own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CWK traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.55. 53,207 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,335,770. Cushman & Wakefield has a one year low of $9.83 and a one year high of $19.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

Recommended Story: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cushman & Wakefield (CWK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cushman & Wakefield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushman & Wakefield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.