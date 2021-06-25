CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CureVac B.V. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid. The company’s lead clinical programs include CV8102. CureVac B.V. is based in Germany. “

Get CureVac alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim began coverage on CureVac in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a buy rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded CureVac from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on CureVac in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an underperform rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CureVac has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.25.

NASDAQ CVAC opened at $59.76 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.14. CureVac has a 52 week low of $36.15 and a 52 week high of $151.80. The company has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion and a P/E ratio of -53.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 5.61.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in CureVac by 8.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,370,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,308,000 after purchasing an additional 102,290 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CureVac during the 1st quarter valued at $13,045,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CureVac by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 139,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,757,000 after buying an additional 9,555 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CureVac during the 1st quarter valued at $11,861,000. Finally, Ally Bridge Group NY LLC purchased a new position in shares of CureVac during the 1st quarter valued at $10,061,000. 7.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CureVac

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidate against COVID-19; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; vaccine for lassa yellow fever; vaccine for respirational syncytial virus; CV7301, a second-generation lipid nanoparticle flu vaccine; and vaccines for rota, malaria, and universal influenza.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CureVac (CVAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CureVac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CureVac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.