Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Stock Position Reduced by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 4.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 566 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cummins in the fourth quarter worth about $450,351,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cummins by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,717,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,554,386,000 after purchasing an additional 686,581 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cummins by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,327,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,469,000 after buying an additional 269,647 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cummins by 94.1% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 468,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,353,000 after buying an additional 226,977 shares during the period. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at $49,808,000. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMI stock opened at $239.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.08. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.66 and a 12 month high of $277.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $256.00.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 9.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 16.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.33%.

CMI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cummins from $260.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Cummins from $291.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $261.70.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

