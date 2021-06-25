CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares to Reverse Split on Tuesday, June 29th

Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) are set to reverse split on the morning of Tuesday, June 29th. The 1-3 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, June 29th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of CSX stock traded up $0.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $96.06. 76,976 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,313,317. The company has a market capitalization of $72.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.17. CSX has a 1-year low of $65.37 and a 1-year high of $104.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 25.62%. CSX’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CSX will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 30.68%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CSX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on CSX from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CSX from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on CSX in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on CSX from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.78.

In related news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 47,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total transaction of $5,006,691.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,573,236.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul C. Hilal sold 1,411,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.93, for a total value of $142,483,385.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,399 shares in the company, valued at $1,251,431.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,049,486 shares of company stock worth $206,927,334 over the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSX. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in CSX by 3,988.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 57,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,220,000 after buying an additional 56,113 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,684 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 6,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth $220,000. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

